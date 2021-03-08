BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

