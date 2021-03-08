BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.19

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 4231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BV. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get BrightView alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BrightView by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.