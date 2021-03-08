Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $419.26 and last traded at $421.25. Approximately 4,448,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,880,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.35 and a 200 day moving average of $406.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

