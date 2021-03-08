Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

