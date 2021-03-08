Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,121,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 900,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,947,000 after purchasing an additional 205,061 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

