Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.70. Avaya reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

AVYA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.08. 734,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,017. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

