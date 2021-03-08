Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.09 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

