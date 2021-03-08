Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

DHI opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,511,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

