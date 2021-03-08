Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $823.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

DLR stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

