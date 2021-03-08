Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post sales of $64.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.90 million. First Foundation posted sales of $55.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.94 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.37 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $284.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.95 on Monday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

