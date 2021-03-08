Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.61). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 277.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,463. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,890 shares of company stock worth $7,282,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

