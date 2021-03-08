Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,350. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $19,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 150,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

