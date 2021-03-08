Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

