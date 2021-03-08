Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $178.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

