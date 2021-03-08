Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $764.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $799.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

