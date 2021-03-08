Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,720,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,091,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

