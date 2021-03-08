Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

FLOW stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

