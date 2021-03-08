Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $143.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $170.24.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

