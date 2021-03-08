Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 263,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,060,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,561,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

