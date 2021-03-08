Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

MO traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 16,300,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,453,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.