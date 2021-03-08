Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.44. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Analog Devices by 376.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 46.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

