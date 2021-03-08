Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.50. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.45 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 794,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

