Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 310.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $165.19.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

