Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.