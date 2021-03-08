Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

