Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $334.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.11 million and the highest is $352.50 million. SLM reported sales of $400.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.