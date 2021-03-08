Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 460,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $602.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,268 shares of company stock worth $6,112,204. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

