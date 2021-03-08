Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report sales of $46.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.15 million to $46.60 million. Transcat reported sales of $45.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $420,396. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

