Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

