Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

TAST opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

