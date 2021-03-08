Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

GRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

