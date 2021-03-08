Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

ULTA opened at $333.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $343.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.