Brokers Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $317.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

