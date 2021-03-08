Brokers Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $215.96 on Monday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Okta by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

