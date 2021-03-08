Brokers Offer Predictions for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OneSpaWorld in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. CWM LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

