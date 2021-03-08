Brokers Offer Predictions for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $492.40 million, a PE ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

