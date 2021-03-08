Brokers Offer Predictions for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLYM. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

