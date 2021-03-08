Brokers Offer Predictions for Polymetal International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

