Brokers Offer Predictions for Polymetal International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
