Brokers Offer Predictions for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

TVPKF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

