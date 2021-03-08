Brokers Set Expectations for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

GDI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE GDI opened at C$49.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

