Brokers Set Expectations for Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a report released on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.68 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

