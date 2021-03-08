Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.76% of Brookline Bancorp worth $140,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 56,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.23 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,867 shares of company stock worth $838,279. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

