Brother Industries, Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BRTHY opened at $41.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

