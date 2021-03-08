Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

