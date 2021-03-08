Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.70

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 4482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

