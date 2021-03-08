BSCPAD Trading Down 6.8% Today (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00012453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00457076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079746 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00458088 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,832,463 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

