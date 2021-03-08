(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Credit Suisse Group

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 158.57 ($2.07).

