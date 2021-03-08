BTU Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $53.49 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $53.49 million and $70,458.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

