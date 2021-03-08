Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BMBL stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

