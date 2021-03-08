Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

